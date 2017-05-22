Ridgeland Police Department
May 22, 2017 6:50 PM

Driver lost control in tractor-trailer crash on I-95

By Joan McDonough

A tractor-trailer driver lost control on I-95 south Sunday night in Ridgeland and crashed into the highway median.

The truck crashed into the median guard wires near the 17 mile marker around 9:40 p.m., according to an online Ridgeland Police Department report. No injuries were reported.

One lane was blocked until about 2:30 a.m., according to the report.

Ridgeland Police Department could not be reached for comment on Monday for information on charges or citations stemming from the crash.

This story will be updated.

  Comments  

