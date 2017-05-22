Driver lost control in tractor-trailer crash on I-95

A tractor-trailer driver lost control on I-95 south Sunday night in Ridgeland and crashed into the highway median.
The truck crashed into the median guard wires near the 17 mile marker around 9:40 p.m., according to an online Ridgeland Police Department report. No injuries were reported.
One lane was blocked until about 2:30 a.m., according to the report.
Ridgeland Police Department could not be reached for comment on Monday for information on charges or citations stemming from the crash.
This story will be updated.
