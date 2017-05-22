Beaufort man faces drug charges after St. Helena Island traffic stop

A 24-year-old Beaufort man is facing drug charges after a traffic stop on Sea Island Parkway on St. Helena Island around 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
L’Dashon Fripp is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of a controlled substance, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. He was released on $27,275 bond around noon Monday, according to online Beaufort County court records.
Fripp allegedly was found to have about 80 grams of marijuana, a “large quantity of multicolored pills” that had several different stampings, a 9 mm pistol with a 33-round magazine and about $4,500 in cash, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Fripp was initially pulled over by a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper but deputies were called in as backup, according to the report.
While the trooper was looking through Fripp’s car after smelling marijuana, Fripp was acting “nervous and agitated” and allegedly tried to walk away, according to the report. Deputies then put him in handcuffs.
Online Beaufort County court records show Fripp was also issued a citation for a seat belt violation.
