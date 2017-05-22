Trial begins for St. Helena Island man accused of killing his child

The trial of a 26-year-old St. Helena Island man accused of killing his daughter was to begin Monday at the Beaufort County Courthouse.
Antonio Coaxum and the child’s mother, Dajaa Devon Fields, both were charged with homicide by child abuse in the July 10, 2015, death of their 6-year-old daughter D'Naja Fields. The girl, formerly a student at Riverview Charter School in Beaufort, was pronounced dead at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston two days after being taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital by family members.
Coaxum was arrested on Aug. 22, 2015, and released from Beaufort County Detention Center on $75,000 bond on Jan. 8, 2016, according to online Beaufort County court records.
Jury selection was to begin Monday in Coaxum’s trial, according to the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s office.
