May 22, 2017 12:37 PM

Jasper County firefighters make terminally ill child’s dream come true

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

Jasper County Fire Rescue helped make a terminally ill girl’s dream of becoming a firefighter come true on Saturday.

According to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page, the child was given a tour of the station, learned about the many tools firefighters use and was even given her own full uniform and bunker gear.

The unidentified girl then went on a ride with her family in Engine 32 and, on her return, had another surprise.

A fire.

Firefighters turned on the engine’s lights and sirens and pulled up to a small fire that she was able to extinguish.

The day was made possible by a coordinated effort between the fire department and Children’s Wish International.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

