Jasper County firefighters make terminally ill child’s dream come true

Jasper County Fire Rescue helped make a terminally ill girl’s dream of becoming a firefighter come true on Saturday.
According to a post on the fire department’s Facebook page, the child was given a tour of the station, learned about the many tools firefighters use and was even given her own full uniform and bunker gear.
The unidentified girl then went on a ride with her family in Engine 32 and, on her return, had another surprise.
A fire.
Firefighters turned on the engine’s lights and sirens and pulled up to a small fire that she was able to extinguish.
The day was made possible by a coordinated effort between the fire department and Children’s Wish International.
