Person trapped after early Monday morning Seabrook crash

One person was freed by the Jaws of Life from a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Seabrook.
The wreck was reported just after midnight at the intersection of Delany Circle and Creemoore Lane, according to a Burton Fire District news release.
Firefighters arrived to find the two vehicles with moderate damage and one occupant trapped inside.
After the victim was freed, he or she was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, the release said. A second occupant who was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash is the sixth wreck the Fire District has responded to in three days and the fourth in Seabrook, the release said.
A total eight occupants have been transported to the hospital in the crashes, including one who was ejected approximately 50 feet in a Seabrook wreck on Trask Parkway Friday evening, the release said.
