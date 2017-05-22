Burton Fire District
Burton Fire District

Beaufort News

May 22, 2017 8:28 AM

Person trapped after early Monday morning Seabrook crash

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

One person was freed by the Jaws of Life from a two-vehicle crash early Monday morning in Seabrook.

The wreck was reported just after midnight at the intersection of Delany Circle and Creemoore Lane, according to a Burton Fire District news release.

Firefighters arrived to find the two vehicles with moderate damage and one occupant trapped inside.

After the victim was freed, he or she was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, the release said. A second occupant who was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash is the sixth wreck the Fire District has responded to in three days and the fourth in Seabrook, the release said.

A total eight occupants have been transported to the hospital in the crashes, including one who was ejected approximately 50 feet in a Seabrook wreck on Trask Parkway Friday evening, the release said.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Behemoth alligators harvested in the Lowcountry

Behemoth alligators harvested in the Lowcountry 0:47

Behemoth alligators harvested in the Lowcountry
How likely are you to get ticketed for texting while driving in Beaufort County? 0:38

How likely are you to get ticketed for texting while driving in Beaufort County?
Why you shouldn't shoot off store-expired boat flares 0:52

Why you shouldn't shoot off store-expired boat flares

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos