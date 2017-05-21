Kirk O’Leary posted a Facebook Live video of the fire.
May 21, 2017 6:15 PM

Fire hits northern Beaufort County farm

By Joan McDonough

Fire broke out on a Keans Neck Road farm near Lobeco shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage.

A brush fire spread to part of a field and a nearby well house but was under control at 6 p.m., he said. No injuries were reported.

The fire is believed to be accidental and may have been caused by lightning, Bromage said.

A Facebook Live video showed the fire inching toward a nearby power pole and causing a transformer to blow.

