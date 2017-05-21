Lady’s Island man suspects his marijuana was laced

A Lady’s Island man called 911 around 1:30 a.m. Sunday when he couldn’t move after smoking marijuana, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The man said he thought the marijuana was “laced with something” because he couldn’t move, according to the report. First responders had to jump a fence and break into the man’s Springfield Drive home because the man couldn’t get up to open a door to the home.
He was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment, according to the report.
