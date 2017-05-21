Stock image
Beaufort News

Burton mobile home fire called ‘suspicious’

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

May 21, 2017 5:13 PM

A Burton home fire has been deemed suspicious after more than one call for help recently, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The Polite Drive mobile home undergoing some renovations off Joe Frazier Road caught fire shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, according to a Burton Fire District news release. The fire caused minor damages.

This has been the second fire put out at the home in as many months, and the house smelled like gas where the fire started, according to the report.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

