2 hospitalized after boat crash near St. Helena Island

A family was enjoying an afternoon on the water on Friday until their two boats crashed.
The boats collided around low tide in a narrow area near Pritchards Island, throwing three family members from the boats, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
One man and one woman were taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with multiple broken bones and contusions, the report said.
One of the group’s boats ran aground after the crash, so the family piled onto one boat and went back to Pritchards Island where they had been camping, according to the report.
The couple that was injured was then taken by the husband’s father to Station Creek Boat Landing on St. Helena Island where they were met by emergency responders, the report said.
