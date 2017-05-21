Her son’s kidney saved a Beaufort County mom’s life

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:47 Behemoth alligators harvested in the Lowcountry Pause 1:04 How to avoid the parking crunch when Hunting Island State Park reopens 1:01 An aerial tour of Hunting Island 1:44 Dick Stewart hears your accusations of "master scheme" to end fun 1:17 Bridge to Fripp Island reopens after accident 2:00 How will Hunting Island be rebuilt? 1:09 Harbor River Bridge gets a thorough look 1:23 Not all of Hunting Island State Park to be closed 0:23 You're going to love this view of 'Little Blue' 1:18 Downed trees from Hurricane Matthew pulled from Hunting Island's forest Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Lisa Smith of Newberry County and Antoinette Jackson of Beaufort County met in North Charleston on May 19, 2017. This meeting took place about a year and a half after Smith's son Bruce "Quan" Garrison passed away and Jackson received one of his kidneys. Though both women's lives have changed, both are grateful and hopeful. Sharing Hope SC Submitted video.

