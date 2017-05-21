Her son’s kidney saved a Beaufort County mom’s life

Two South Carolina mothers met in North Charleston Friday night after both of their lives were changed forever.
Lisa Smith from Newberry County lost her son Bruce “Quan” Garrison at the age of 33 in October 2015.
Antoinette Jackson from Beaufort County had the opportunity to live on after receiving Garrison’s left kidney after several years on dialysis, according to Sharing Hope SC.
Their meeting was tearful, but hopeful.
“We’ll have him in our hearts forever and now you’re a part of that because he’s in you,” Smith said to Jackson on Friday. “I’m so grateful he could have helped you.”
Their family brought photos of Garrison and they had a chance to get to know each other.
“I appreciate so much how he saved me,” Jackson said to Smith. “He really allowed my life to come back and me to keep going for my kids. Without him I wouldn’t have had that chance.”
Neither woman could be reached by phone on Sunday.
Garrison’s organs saved four people, according to Sharing Hope SC. There are currently just over 1,000 people waiting for organ transplants in South Carolina. Approximately 900 of those people are waiting for kidneys.
For more information, visit sharinghopesc.org
