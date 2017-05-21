3 SC men arrested at Ridgeland hotel face drugs charges

Three South Carolina men were arrested in Ridgeland early Friday morning after allegedly being found with drugs in a hotel parking lot.
Leonardoro O’Neal, Jr., 27, of Winnsboro, Zackhary Rivers, 22, of Columbia and Kendrix Workman, 26, of Blair each face charges of possession with intent to distribute marijuana and possession of cocaine, according to the Ridgeland Police Department website.
All three men were taken to the Jasper County Detention Center.
O’Neal, Rivers and Workman were allegedly sleeping inside a blue Chevrolet Impala at the Travelodge on East Main Street around 1:30 a.m. when they were reported as suspicious, according to police.
Police searched the car and found 214 grams of marijuana, 2 grams of cocaine, 17 smartphones and chargers and 20 pounds of tobacco, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments