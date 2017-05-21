5 hospitalized after 5 Burton area crashes this weekend

Five Burton area crashes over the weekend injured five people and a deer. One of the vehicles disappeared.
Shortly before 6 p.m. on Friday there was a single-vehicle accident on Trask Parkway near Detour Road in Seabrook, according to a Burton Fire District news release. The car rolled over several times and all three people in the car were taken to a hospital. One person was ejected about 50 feet from the car and suffered “potentially life-threatening injuries,” according to the release.
A short time later, around 6:45 p.m. on Friday, a two-vehicle crash hit the intersection of Seabrook Road and Detour Road, according to the release. One of the drivers was transported to a hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.
Earlier on Friday, around 8:30 a.m., there was a two-vehicle accident at Trask Parkway and Poppy Hill Circle that sent one person to the hospital, according to the release. The person’s injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.
Another driver was uninjured after a collision with a deer shortly before 2 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Parris Island Gateway and Robert Smalls Parkway, according to the release.
Finally, a car reportedly crashed into a ditch just past 1 a.m. on Sunday at Detour Road and Seabrook Center Road, according to the release. When firefighters arrived, they found the tire tracks that led into the ditch, but the vehicle was gone.
