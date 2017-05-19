Beaufort man charged in wife’s strangulation death

A Beaufort man has been charged with murder in connection to his wife’s strangulation death a Beaufort hotel.
Veronica Glover-King, 51, was found dead at Atlantic Inn on 2249 Boundary St. on Tuesday, Beaufort Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said in a release.
Investigators didn’t immediately know the cause of death. An autopsy at Medical University of South Carolina this week showed Glover-King died of strangulation, the release said.
Dale Eugene King, 52, was arrested about 8:30 p.m. on Thursday and charged with his wife’s murder. He is booked at Beaufort County Detention Center with no bond set, jail records show.
King was out on bond after being charged with third-degree domestic violence in March, court records show.
Anyone with information related to the murder case is asked to call Investigator Josh Dowling of the Beaufort Police Department at 843-322-7950.
This story will be updated.
