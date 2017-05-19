One person taken to hospital after two Friday morning Burton crashes

One person was taken to the hospital after two crashes hours apart in Burton on Friday morning.
The first crash happened around 2 a.m. at the intersection of Parris Island Gateway and Robert Smalls Parkway and involved a single vehicle that had struck a deer, according to a Burton Fire District news release.
The driver was uninjured and traffic was delayed for approximately 15 minutes while emergency crews worked the scene.
The second crash was reported around 8:30 a.m. on Trask Parkway on Poppy Hill Circle.
Firefighters arrived to find a two-vehicle accident involving a passenger vehicle and a van.
The female occupant of the passenger vehicle was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, the release said.
Traffic on Trask Parkway heading into Beaufort was delayed for approximately 30 minutes as emergency crews cleared the scene.
The fire district has responded to 127 motor vehicle crashes so far this year.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments