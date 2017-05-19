Beaufort News

May 19, 2017 9:12 AM

Beaufort County Councilman York Glover to host economic development forum

Staff reports

Beaufort County Councilman York Glover will host a public meeting at 6 p.m. June 1 at the Grand Army of the Republic Hall, 706 Newcastle St., Beaufort.

Glover will be joined by county administrator Gary Kubic and deputy county administrator Josh Gruber in a discussion about local opportunities for economic development, according to a county news release.

The meeting is open to the public and attendees do not have to register in advance, the release said.

For more information, contact Glover at yglover@bcgov.net or 843-838-3647.

