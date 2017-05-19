A car accident on Thursday night left one person critically injured and forced the closure of the Fripp Island Bridge for about two hours. The bridge was open again Friday morning. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com
A car accident on Thursday night left one person critically injured and forced the closure of the Fripp Island Bridge for about two hours. The bridge was open again Friday morning. Jay Karr jkarr@islandpacket.com

Beaufort News

No charges in Fripp Island-Hunting Island bridge crash that sent two to hospital

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

May 19, 2017 7:26 AM

No charges have been filed in the two-vehicle, head-on crash that led to two drivers being taken to the hospital late Thrsday after a crash on the bridge between Fripp and Hunting Islands.

The crash happened around 10:20 p.m., according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office release.

One driver was trapped in the wreckage until crews could free him and fly him by helicopter to a hospital, the release said.

The second driver was taken to a hospital by ambulance, according to Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Southern had not yet learned of the driver’s condition as of Friday afternoon.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

