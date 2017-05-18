A hole appeared in his backyard but he doesn’t know how — or why

A Laurel Bay area man came home to find a 5-foot-by-10-foot hole in his backyard on Wednesday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The hole had been dug and filled back in over the septic tank at his Pinewood Circle home, according to the report. He left his house around 8:10 a.m. and returned to find the hole around 6:40 p.m.
The man, who first thought a company might have accidentally sent workers to the wrong address, said no notes were left for him, according to the report. He also said his neighbors hadn’t seen anything.
A deputy noted in the report that the man’s backyard looked as if a vehicle had recently driven on it.
The damage to the man’s lawn is estimated at approximately $200, according to the report.
