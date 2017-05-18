Three neighboring Lady’s Island businesses targeted by burglars

Two neighboring Lady’s Island Center businesses on Sea Island Parkway were broken into around 5 a.m. Wednesday and another appeared to have been an attempted target.
Happy Nails and Spa and Mexicana Los Angeles had their glass front doors smashed in, cash registers tampered with and other areas rummaged through, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports.
Beaufort Bread Company had a cracked front door with approximately $200 worth of damage, but no one got inside, according to a report.
Fingerprints and DNA evidence were collected from the entered businesses. The nail salon has working video surveillance that the owner said she would have her son access for deputies, according to the reports.
The $100 that was left inside the nail salon was still safely tucked away in an unopened cash box though other items were strewn about the business, according to a report. The glass door was estimated to cost about $500.
The owners of the third business couldn’t be reached so deputies did not know if anything had been stolen, according to a report.
