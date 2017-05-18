Firefighters: Burton resident accidentally cuts gas line, leads to evacuated home, road closure

A gas leak caused when a Burton resident accidentally cut a line Wednesday night led to an evacuation of a home and a road closure, according to Burton Fire District officials.
Firefighters responded to the residence in the 3000 block of Shell Point Road around 9 p.m. after the resident cut the gas line while digging a hole for a fence post, according to a fire district news release.
When firefighters arrived, gas could be seen flowing from the ground only three feet from the residence and within feet of the on-demand gas heater at the side of the home and the electrical shutoff to the home.
The residence was evacuated and firefighters put on full gear to enter the home and shut off the power to prevent an explosion or flash fire.
Shell Point Road was closed from Hickory Street to Broad River Drive during the investigation.
SCE&G arrived on the scene an hour later and the gas line was turned off.
Residents were allowed to return to their home and the road was reopened.
Firefighters cautioned residents to know the locations of property gas lines before digging.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
