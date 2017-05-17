Beaufort man charged as accessory in March burglary at Mossy Oaks

A 20-year-old Beaufort man is charged as an accessory after the fact in connection with a March 29 first-degree burglary, Beaufort Police Department spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said Wednesday.
Diaje Orange was arrested Monday afternoon and was being held at Beaufort County Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon, according to online detention center records. His bond is set at $25,000.
Another Beaufort man, 20-year-old Deandre Major, admitted he was the burglar after his March 29 arrest in connection with a separate burglary on the same day, Able said. Major allegedly broke in through a window at the Waverly Way home and stole $2,000 worth of items including a handgun and a PlayStation 4. Police recovered the handgun from Major, who said he gave the gaming system to Orange, Able said.
Orange allegedly disposed of the PlayStation “knowing it was stolen and was evidence in a burglary,” Able said. It has not been recovered.
Major was charged with first degree burglary and possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection with the burglary, according to online Beaufort County court records. He also faces two additional burglary charges and two more weapons charges in connection with other Mossy Oaks daytime burglaries in which he is the suspect. He remains incarcerated in Beaufort County Detention Center with bond set at just over $300,000 and an in-state hold.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments