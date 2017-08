More Videos

0:35 Full lot at Lady's Island Walmart for opening day

1:16 Beaufort Elementary School students answer the question of the moment: what is an eclipse?

1:01 By the numbers: Opioid overdoses on the rise in Beaufort County

1:52 Recognize these men? They're wanted for putting skimmers on Beaufort ATMs

1:30 Want to catch some crabs? Here's how you do it

1:38 'I've forgiven them,' Lady's Island pastor says after angry vandalism

1:37 Beaufort County students and parents react to make-up days on Saturday

0:57 Saturday school? Here's why it could soon be a reality for Beaufort County kids

2:05 Do you recognize this man? Yemassee Police need help identifying suspected shoplifter

4:26 'Have a seat-o:' Watch this Port Royal business' hilarious parody to hit song 'Despacito'

0:44 Watch a wood-fired pizza pulled straight from the oven

0:49 Look what the rain has done to Hunting Island