Opportunities open to become a reserve firefighter in Beaufort, Port Royal

Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department is looking to recruit new reserve firefighters this spring, according to a department news release.
Reserve candidates go through the same process as hired firefighters, including interviews with current firefighters and fire officials and must pass a physical ability test, according to the release. The department typically has two recruitment sessions a year: once in the spring and again in late summer.
“This is a great opportunity for anyone in our community who may be interested in serving their community through the fire service to come out and give it a try,” Fire Chief Reece Bertolf said.
The process will give reserve firefighters a “solid foundation” in becoming firefighters, program coordinator Lt. Matt Bowsher said.
For more information, call 843-470-3515 or visit one of the fire stations.
▪ 135 Ribaut Road, Beaufort
▪ 1120 Ribaut Road, Beaufort
▪ 1750 Paris Avenue, Port Royal
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
