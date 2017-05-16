Beaufort News

May 16, 2017 4:18 PM

Opportunities open to become a reserve firefighter in Beaufort, Port Royal

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department is looking to recruit new reserve firefighters this spring, according to a department news release.

Reserve candidates go through the same process as hired firefighters, including interviews with current firefighters and fire officials and must pass a physical ability test, according to the release. The department typically has two recruitment sessions a year: once in the spring and again in late summer.

“This is a great opportunity for anyone in our community who may be interested in serving their community through the fire service to come out and give it a try,” Fire Chief Reece Bertolf said.

The process will give reserve firefighters a “solid foundation” in becoming firefighters, program coordinator Lt. Matt Bowsher said.

For more information, call 843-470-3515 or visit one of the fire stations.

▪  135 Ribaut Road, Beaufort

▪  1120 Ribaut Road, Beaufort

▪  1750 Paris Avenue, Port Royal

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

