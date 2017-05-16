Beaufort restaurant evacuated during fire

Patrons were evacuated when a fire started in the kitchen of Sergeant White’s Diner on Boundary Street in Beaufort on Monday afternoon, the Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department said.
The owner fought the fire in the cooking area with a fire extinguisher until firefighters arrived around 1:30 p.m., according to the release. Small flames were seen coming out of a vent on the roof of the business.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the department fire marshal.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
