Patrons were evacuated when a fire started in the kitchen of Sergeant White’s Diner on Boundary Street in Beaufort on Monday afternoon.
Patrons were evacuated when a fire started in the kitchen of Sergeant White’s Diner on Boundary Street in Beaufort on Monday afternoon. Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department
Patrons were evacuated when a fire started in the kitchen of Sergeant White’s Diner on Boundary Street in Beaufort on Monday afternoon. Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department

Beaufort News

May 16, 2017 4:02 PM

Beaufort restaurant evacuated during fire

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

Patrons were evacuated when a fire started in the kitchen of Sergeant White’s Diner on Boundary Street in Beaufort on Monday afternoon, the Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department said.

The owner fought the fire in the cooking area with a fire extinguisher until firefighters arrived around 1:30 p.m., according to the release. Small flames were seen coming out of a vent on the roof of the business.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the department fire marshal.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Can you speak Lowcountry? Locals and tourists attempt these 5 commonly mispronounced words

Can you speak Lowcountry? Locals and tourists attempt these 5 commonly mispronounced words 0:43

Can you speak Lowcountry? Locals and tourists attempt these 5 commonly mispronounced words
Dick Stewart hears your accusations of 1:44

Dick Stewart hears your accusations of "master scheme" to end fun
Good Morning Whale Branch: behind the scenes at school's morning newscast 1:33

Good Morning Whale Branch: behind the scenes at school's morning newscast

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos