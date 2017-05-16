Fiery Burton moped, passenger vehicle crash slows traffic

A Tuesday morning crash involving a moped and passenger vehicle on Laurel Bay Road near Trask Parkway in Burton resulted in no injuries after the moped burst into flames.
The Burton Fire District responded to the wreck near the intersection around 7:30 a.m., according to a fire district news release.
Firefighters found the moped fully involved in flames.
The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported. The wreck slowed traffic for approximately 30 minutes as firefighters assisted those involved and removed roadway hazards.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments