Burton Fire District
Burton Fire District

Beaufort News

May 16, 2017 8:39 AM

Fiery Burton moped, passenger vehicle crash slows traffic

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

A Tuesday morning crash involving a moped and passenger vehicle on Laurel Bay Road near Trask Parkway in Burton resulted in no injuries after the moped burst into flames.

The Burton Fire District responded to the wreck near the intersection around 7:30 a.m., according to a fire district news release.

Firefighters found the moped fully involved in flames.

The fire was extinguished and no injuries were reported. The wreck slowed traffic for approximately 30 minutes as firefighters assisted those involved and removed roadway hazards.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Can you speak Lowcountry? Locals and tourists attempt these 5 commonly mispronounced words

Can you speak Lowcountry? Locals and tourists attempt these 5 commonly mispronounced words 0:43

Can you speak Lowcountry? Locals and tourists attempt these 5 commonly mispronounced words
Good Morning Whale Branch: behind the scenes at school's morning newscast 1:33

Good Morning Whale Branch: behind the scenes at school's morning newscast
Who are Ethel and Jack? Ring sleuths think they know 0:59

Who are Ethel and Jack? Ring sleuths think they know

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos