Beaufort News

May 15, 2017 4:55 PM

Beaufort man in wheelchair recovering after being struck by pickup truck in restaurant lot

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A Beaufort man in a wheelchair was struck by a truck in the parking lot of a Trask Parkway restaurant on Friday by a driver who offered to take him to the hospital, later brought him lunch and left his last name and phone number, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The driver of the pickup truck said he didn’t see the man in the New Jade parking lot and struck him, running over his foot, according to the report.

The man in the wheelchair stopped by the Burton Fire District Burton Hill station on the way home and was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released for a swollen foot, according to the report. Deputies weren’t successful in reaching the driver at the number he left.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Can you speak Lowcountry? Locals and tourists attempt these 5 commonly mispronounced words

Can you speak Lowcountry? Locals and tourists attempt these 5 commonly mispronounced words 0:43

Can you speak Lowcountry? Locals and tourists attempt these 5 commonly mispronounced words
Good Morning Whale Branch: behind the scenes at school's morning newscast 1:33

Good Morning Whale Branch: behind the scenes at school's morning newscast
Who are Ethel and Jack? Ring sleuths think they know 0:59

Who are Ethel and Jack? Ring sleuths think they know

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos