Brother hospitalized after metal pole fight with sibling in Sheldon

A pair of brothers allegedly dfought each other with metal poles in Sheldon on Sunday afternoon, sending one of them to the hospital, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The men — both around 60 — were allegedly separated by another family member at a Johnson Road home, according to the report. One brother arrived at Beaufort Memorial Hospital a few hours later and was sent to the Medical University of South Carolina with several injuries including a bruised spleen and a collapsing lung.
Each brother said the other started the fight, according to the report.
Neither has been charged in connection with the fight.
