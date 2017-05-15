Beaufort News

May 15, 2017 1:39 PM

Here is the latest on a Harriet Tubman monument planned for downtown Beaufort

By Stephen Fastenau

A monument to abolitionist Harriet Tubman in downtown Beaufort will move forward this month.

A dinner fundraiser will be held at at 5:30 p.m. at Tabernacle Baptist Church on May 26. Tickets for the “Gullah Lowcountry Dinner Theater” are $20, which goes to the fund for the $500,000 sculpture.

The church will host a groundbreaking ceremony for the project at 10 a.m. May 27. The event is open to the public.

Sculptor Ed Dwight will be commissioned for the work. The Colorado artist crafted the African American History Monument in Columbia and other projects recognizing black history.

The Tubman sculpture would join a bust of Civil War hero Robert Smalls as public art at the church. The work would recognize the abolitionist’s role during an 1863 raid along the Combahee River that freed hundreds of slaves during the Civil War.

The church set up a website, www.harriettubmanmonument.com, to tell the story of Tubman’s role in the area and to raise money.

Tabernacle pastor Kenneth Hodges hopes the project can be completed in three years.

