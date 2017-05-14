Beaufort News

May 14, 2017 5:54 PM

$6K trailer stolen from in front of US 21 business

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A $6,000 trailer was stolen from in front of the Jiffy Lube on Parris Island Gateway in Burton overnight on Friday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The 6-foot by 12-foot black hydraulic dump trailer was stolen between 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday, according to the report.

The dual-axle trailer was parked along the road in front of the business.

There is a large dent on the hydraulic box from the trailer being jack knifed, according to the report.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

