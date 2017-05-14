$6K trailer stolen from in front of US 21 business

A $6,000 trailer was stolen from in front of the Jiffy Lube on Parris Island Gateway in Burton overnight on Friday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The 6-foot by 12-foot black hydraulic dump trailer was stolen between 6 p.m. on Friday and 9 a.m. on Saturday, according to the report.
The dual-axle trailer was parked along the road in front of the business.
There is a large dent on the hydraulic box from the trailer being jack knifed, according to the report.
