St. Helena Island woman charged after alleged assault while holding baby

A St. Helena Island woman faces a domestic violence charge after allegedly assaulting her boyfriend with a baby in her arms Thursday night, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The woman is charged with second degree domestic violence, a misdemeanor, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. She was detained Thursday night and remains incarcerated with bond set at $20,000.
In the middle of an argument at their Sea Island Parkway home, the woman allegedly smashed a picture frame over the man’s head, giving him some minor cuts, according to the report.
The woman claimed the man hit her in the ear, but there was no evidence of her injury.
Both the boyfriend and the woman’s son told deputies that the man had not touched her, but instead continued to walk past her and call 911.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
