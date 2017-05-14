100 cinder blocks don’t grow legs and walk away

Someone stole 100 concrete cinder blocks in Burton that were stacked up behind a home, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The blocks were stolen from the Murray Drive property over the course of May 6 or 7, the owner told a responding deputy on Thursday, according to the report.
The owner said he was at his other property during that time.
After being salvaged from an old pump house on the property, the cinder blocks were stacked up beside a tree behind a house on the property, according to the report.
They were valued at approximately $100 all together, according to the report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments