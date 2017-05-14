Burton family of 5 loses home to fire

A Burton family of five lost their home after a fire Friday afternoon.
Flames were burning through the roof of the single-wide mobile home when firefighters arrived at Independent Mobile Home Park on Shanklin Road shortly after 3:30 p.m., according to a Burton Fire District news release.
The family was not home at the time.
Firefighters went into the burning home to look for victims and were able to keep the flames confined to the kitchen and living room, according to the release. The rest of the home had significant smoke damage, however.
The Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort Fire Department also responded to the fire, according to the release.
The American Red Cross is helping the family of one adult and four children by providing comfort kits containing personal hygiene items and financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials, according to a Red Cross news release.
The fire is under investigation but has been deemed accidental and not suspicious, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments