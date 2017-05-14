Beaufort News

May 14, 2017 1:11 PM

Your kids might be interested in a summer movie club with Beaufort police

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

Beaufort Police Department is gearing up for its summer movie club this year.

On Saturday mornings, 5- to 12-year-old kids can come watch movies with police officers at the Plaza Stadium Theater, according to a department news release.

Registration will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on May 23, 24 and 25 in the front lobby of the police department at 1901 Boundary Street, according to the release.

Movies will play from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturdays between June 3 and July 8 at Plaza Stadium Theater located at 11 Robert Smalls Parkway.

For more information, call Beaufort Police Department at 843-322-7900 or Lt. Squires at 843-322-7943.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

When to catch local high school graduations

When to catch local high school graduations 0:48

When to catch local high school graduations
Sights and sounds from the TCL graduation exercises 1:34

Sights and sounds from the TCL graduation exercises
HorseHeat_Beaufort.mov 0:42

HorseHeat_Beaufort.mov

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos