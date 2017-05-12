Interested in downtown Beaufort nightlife or parking? You’ll want to be here

Those who want to weigh in on a possible parking garage or the state of nightlife in downtown Beaufort should have the chance Monday.
A forum hosted by Main Street Beaufort seeks to bring together key players in the downtown area for a discussion on parking and nightlife. The event will be held at Best Western Sea Island Inn on Bay Street at 5:30 p.m.
“We’re looking forward to discussing how to enhance our vibrant downtown through conversations surrounding parking and the nighttime entertainment district,” an invitation from Main Street Beaufort says. “We will examine how parking availability and rates influence economic activity and growth as well as why night time entertainment balance is important for downtown.”
A panel is expected to include developers Dick Stewart and Graham Trask; a representative from Structured Parking Solutions — the contractor for Stewart’s proposed downtown parking garage; City Councilwoman and Bay Street shop owner Nan Sutton; and Douglas O’Flaherty, vice president of operations with the S.C. Restaurant and Lodging Association.
Stewart proposed plans for a 496-space downtown parking garage in August to serve guests of the Beaufort Inn and other lodging eventually planned for the area.
Conversations about Beaufort’s entertainment district, which includes Bay Street restaurants and bars, have sparked debate about the city’s noise ordinance.
More recently, Bay Street resident John North sought to block the liquor license renewal of Bay Street’s Hemingway’s, a restaurant and bar opening into Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.
North’s protest with the state Department of Revenue Alcohol Beverage Licensing said the business was “detrimental to nearby residents and not conducive to the general welfare of the community” and knowingly creates a public nuisance. He also cited a list of alcohol-related violations, including over-serving, open-container violations and allowing “lewd and lascivious activities.”
Hemingway’s appealed the protested application and was granted a temporary alcohol license.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
