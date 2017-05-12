Seabrook man wanted in theft of guns from Beaufort County deputy arrested Friday

A Seabrook man wanted in connection with reports of guns stolen from a senior Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy last year was arrested Friday.
Jharaun Washington, 19, of Stuart Point Road, faces five charges of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, a felony, Beaufort County jail records show. He is also charged with grand larceny of a motor vehicle related to a stolen motorcycle and for failing to stop for blue lights related to deputies’ attempt to pull him over the day after the guns were reported missing last September.
Maj. Richard Roper, a member of Tanner’s command staff, had two department-issued Glock handguns and an ammo bag stolen from his unlocked, unmarked pickup truck at his Grays Hill home in the early morning hours of Sept. 21. His personal rifle was also stolen from the truck.
Another man wanted in that case, Jorome Simmons, was charged in January with six counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle, Beaufort County court records show. Simmons was released on bond in March, according to the records.
A neighbor called Roper about 3:30 a.m. Sept. 21 to tell him he had seen two males running from beside Roper’s home and leaving in a white Toyota truck, a Sheriff’s Office report said.
When they later tried to pull over a truck matching the description, Washington ran from the traffic stop, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said.
Investigators believed the suspects in the rash of stolen weapons were targeting vehicles they had profiled to contain guns.
Chief Deputy Michael Hatfield reported his handgun missing last July. There was no sign of forced entry, and Hatfield said the car had been locked, Sheriff P.J. Tanner said. Hatfield’s weapon and one of Roper’s handguns were later recovered as part of a federal investigation.
In addition to the charges related to Roper’s missing guns, Washington was charged in relation to a break-in the same month on Success Street where a wallet and pistol were stolen, Bromage said. He is also charged in two break-ins on Jeannine Drive where ammunition and a rifle scope were among the stolen items.
Washington is also alleged to have stolen a blue BMW motorcycle in August of last year, Bromage said. Only parts of the bike were recovered.
Washington was arrested Friday at about 12:30 p.m. after trying to run from deputies, Bromage said. He remained booked at Beaufort County Detention Center on Friday afternoon.
Roper and Hatfield faced discipline for the missing guns, Tanner said at the time. He also said deputies would no longer be able to keep guns in their cars while off duty.
