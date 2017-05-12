Hey, neighbor! This regional chain wants to be close to new Beaufort grocery store

A familiar regional gas station chain wants to join grocery store Lidl in a possible new Beaufort development.
Parker’s has looked at site plans and outparcels on an approximately 100-acre property slated for development at Robert Smalls Parkway and Parris Island Gateway in the Burton area, said Bill Bishop, Parker’s vice president of real estate and development. Lidl wants to build on a five-acre tract in the corner of the property.
“Once some of the initial development takes place, we’d like to be part of it,” Bishop told The Beaufort Gazette on Thursday after a city design review board meeting for Lidl’s plans.
Parker’s has three stores in northern Beaufort County — on Ribaut Road in Port Royal, at Savannah Highway and Parris Island Gateway in Shell Point and on Trask Parkway in Burton. A Lady’s Island station planned as part of the Oyster Bluff development on Sams Point Road has not broken ground but should be approved this summer, Bishop said.
A site plan for the larger property adjacent to the planned grocery store shows seven other possible parcels fronting Robert Smalls Parkway. Larger parcels of potential retail development back up to Goethe Hill Road on the south side of the property.
Lidl has submitted plans for a 35,000 square-foot store. The Germany-based grocer is the largest in Europe, with more than 10,000 stores in 26 countries.
The model is coming to the U.S., with 100 new stores expected to open within the next year, including 20 this summer. The Beaufort store isn’t included in those numbers but would be among the early stores in the U.S., said Lindsay Locke, development manager at Lidl.
“There’s no planned opening with this one,” she told the design review board Thursday. “We roll them out as we go.”
Locke also told board members that while Lidl is often characterized as a discount grocer, “we truly hope to be the lowest-priced grocer with the highest quality.”
The five-member design panel gave conceptual approval to the orientation and size of the building Thursday. They offered suggestions such as to screen a truck-loading area from the road and to ensure a stormwater pond visible to heavy traffic at Robert Smalls at Parris Island Gateway is aesthetically pleasing.
Lidl has also looked at Hilton Head and Bluffton. Locke deferred comment on plans for those locations to Lidl’s corporate office.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments