May 12, 2017 8:21 AM

Driver hospitalized after wreck on Robert Smalls Parkway on Thursday night

Posted by Stephen Fastenau

A driver was hospitalized Thursday night after a wreck on Robert Smalls Parkway.

The crash between a car and pickup truck happened just before 11 p.m. in the 800 block of the road, a Burton Fire District news release said. The driver’s injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.

A crash at Parris Island Gateway and Cypress Road sent another driver to the hospital Thursday afternoon. The wreck caused major traffic delays but the injuries weren’t life-threatening.

Burton Fire District also worked a minor crash with no injuries on Robert Smalls about lunchtime Thursday.

