Driver hospitalized after wreck on Robert Smalls Parkway on Thursday night

A driver was hospitalized Thursday night after a wreck on Robert Smalls Parkway.
The crash between a car and pickup truck happened just before 11 p.m. in the 800 block of the road, a Burton Fire District news release said. The driver’s injuries aren’t believed to be life-threatening.
A crash at Parris Island Gateway and Cypress Road sent another driver to the hospital Thursday afternoon. The wreck caused major traffic delays but the injuries weren’t life-threatening.
Burton Fire District also worked a minor crash with no injuries on Robert Smalls about lunchtime Thursday.
