US 21 crash slows traffic near Shell Point

A two-car crash on Parris Island Gateway on Thursday afternoon hurt one driver and backed up traffic for about 30 minutes, according to a Burton Fire District news release.
The cars collided around 3:30 p.m. at the Cypress Street intersection near Shell Point, according to the release. The intersection is just south of the Savannah Highway intersection, about 1 mile from Burton Fire District’s Shell Point fire station on Parris Island Gateway.
One driver was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release. Both vehicles had some minor damage.
