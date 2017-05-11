Beaufort News

May 11, 2017 5:54 PM

US 21 crash slows traffic near Shell Point

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A two-car crash on Parris Island Gateway on Thursday afternoon hurt one driver and backed up traffic for about 30 minutes, according to a Burton Fire District news release.

The cars collided around 3:30 p.m. at the Cypress Street intersection near Shell Point, according to the release. The intersection is just south of the Savannah Highway intersection, about 1 mile from Burton Fire District’s Shell Point fire station on Parris Island Gateway.

One driver was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to the release. Both vehicles had some minor damage.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

