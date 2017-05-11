4-vehicle Beaufort wreck hospitalizes 2, downs power lines, closes roads

Two people have been transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital after a four-vehicle crash at the intersection of Bay Street and Ribaut Road.
The crash occurred shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, according to Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department Chief Reece Bertholf.
The wreck temporarily closed both roads after toppling a power pole, power lines and traffic lights, according to a Beaufort Police Department advisory. Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
In the initial impact, “one of the vehicles struck the other in the rear causing that vehicle to strike the pole,” police spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able said. Two people were transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital by Beaufort County EMS, she said.
Bertholf said the injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.
The downed lines caused two additional vehicles to crash, authorities said. The two vehicles were damaged but no one was transported to the hospital.
This story will be updated.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
