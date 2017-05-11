On Lady’s Island, a lost wedding band comes full circle but its story remains a mystery

Ethel to Jack 1919.
It’s a love story shared more than 6,800 times on social media about a century-old relationship that remains largely a mystery.
Caitlyn Mount found a gold wedding band in the lost-and-found while reorganizing the office at the Lady’s Island Publix. The ring had been at the grocery story for about a year.
Mount thought someone would recognize the ring from the inscription and posted photos to Facebook on Tuesday night.
“Worth a shot to try and find this owner!” she wrote, closing the post with a heart with an arrow through it.
The message caught fire, spread by some of Mount’s friends, many more strangers and the Beaufort Police Department.
St. Helena Island resident Linda Vigliotti spotted her ring when the post was shared by state Rep. Shannon Erickson and immediately sent notes to Erickson and Mount.
Then she waited.
She arrived at Publix at 8:15 a.m. Thursday but was too early. When she returned later in the morning, Mount emerged with the gold band from the office beyond the cash registers.
“That’s it,” Vigliotti said, sliding the ring on her right index finger. “And that belongs right there.”
The women hugged. A customer on the way out the door overheard the exchange and stopped to chat, having seen the plea for help online.
Vigliotti inherited the ring when her mother died in 2003. There is no one named Ethel and Jack in her family tree, she said.
She believes the ring must have belonged to one of the two stepfathers who preceded her mother in death. She employed www.ancestry.com, tracing her own New England roots to find a relative who had died during the Civil War and is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.
But no Ethel and Jack.
Their relationship might remain a mystery. Vigliotti hopes to eventually hop back on the genealogy website, but said she had not been using it enough to justify the subscription cost.
Vigliotti, 72, moved to St. Helena from New Hampshire in 2002 as part of her job in nursing but soon retired. With her husband in declining health, the couple plans to move back north this summer.
She assumes she lost the ring last year during one of her weekly trips to drop off recycling at the St. Helena convenience center.
“I figured once it went to recycling, I’d never get it back,’” she said. “Lord knows where that goes. I didn’t even think about over here (at Publix).”
She must have stopped at the grocery store the same day.
When she met Mount on Thursday, Vigliotti wore a blue T-shirt that says “Miracles happen.”
“I know it has lots of meaning,” Mount said of the ring.
Vigliotti plans to eventually pass the ring on to her son.
But not until she’s on her death bed.
Before losing the ring, the band had not left her finger since her mother’s death.
“The lost has been found, and it’s my Mother’s Day present for this year,” she said. “It couldn’t be better.”
