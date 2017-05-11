Burton man suspected in shooting found, arrested

A 40-year-old Burton man was arrested Wednesday night in connection with an April 17 shooting into a vehicle at a Roundabout Loop residence.
Michael Lamant Brown, also known as Bronx Brown, faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. He was booked in the detention center shortly before 10 p.m. Bond information is not yet available.
Brown allegedly shot into a truck parked at the residence shortly before 10 p.m. on April 17, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report of the incident. No one was injured.
Two people said they were sitting inside the truck when one round went into a tire and another went into the front passenger side window and out of the windshield on the driver’s side, according to the report. Two .45 caliber shell casings were found in the area.
Brown and a woman were allegedly at the home looking for his girlfriend, who the victims said was not present, the report said. The victims told deputies they heard the woman say, “No, don’t do it,” before they heard two shots and saw the muzzle flash.
