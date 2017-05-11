Grant gives boost to Beaufort County recycling efforts

Beaufort County recently received a $83,420 grant from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control that will be used to help tire and used oil collection efforts at local convenience centers.
The funding will also be used to implement a countywide initiative to eliminate plastic bags from the recycling containers for plastics at four major convenience centers in Bluffton, Hilton Head Island, Shanklin, and St. Helena Island, according to a county news release.
The grant also gives county staff the opportunity to partner with conservation organizations to create a short animated educational series that will teach children about litter prevention, recycling, and clean waterways, the release said.
