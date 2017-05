facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:07 Experience Taste of Beaufort in under a minute Pause 1:59 Port Royal candidates share why they're here and why they care 0:39 Lilly Pike: 'It was pretty scary yesterday' 2:17 How to make a milk punch cocktail 0:52 Types of sea turtles that nest in South Carolina 0:55 Meet the new Lady's Island Wal-Mart stoplight 1:15 More than manicures: nail technology as a career 1:28 Happy birthday to Burton's 80-year-old fire captain! 0:51 8-year-old doughnuts never looked so good 1:09 Air & Ground Expo ‘17 preview Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Early Friday morning, Aug. 12, 2016, Wade Livingston, in his work as a reporter for The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette, was a fly on a wall as one of the people who makes Beaufort County Mosquito Control go, chief pilot Russ Appleton, took to the skies at the county airport in the agency's OV-10 Bronco for a round of combating the pests that carry West Nile virus, Eastern equine encephalitis and Zika. Staff video Wade Livingston and Josh Mitelman