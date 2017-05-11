Beaufort girls were honored this week for something pretty amazing

When trouble arose earlier this year, three Beaufort girls knew what to do.
Lilly Pike, Isabelle Mujica and Payton Mullen were recognized with life-saving awards from the Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department this week.
Lilly and Isabelle were playing in Isabelle’s backyard on Sycamore Street in January when they heard cries for help in the nearby marsh. A man followed his dog into the pluff mud and sank to his waist.
Lilly told Isabelle’s mother, who called to the man and alerted rescuers.
Payton was rollerblading in her driveway on March 14 when she smelled smoke and saw a fire near a neighbor’s porch. The 11-year-old ran to tell her mother. The house and two of the neighbor’s dogs were saved.
