Have you seen him? Jasper County man wanted in weekend shooting death

A Jasper County man wanted in connection with the shooting death of a man May 5 should be considered armed and dangerous, according to the S.C. Law Enforcement division.
Alvin Mitchell Jr., 25, of the Point South area, is wanted in connection with the death of Darrell Hamilton, 31, who was found dead from a gunshot wound and slumped over the steering wheel of his vehicle around 5:30 a.m. at the intersection of Rose Mary Road and Point South Drive, according to a SLED news release.
Mitchell is described as 6-feet tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
He may be driving a white 2007 Toyota Avalon with South Carolina tags.
Anyone with information on Mitchell’s whereabouts may call SLED Agent Natasha Merrell at 843-782-3822 or 803-737-9000.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments