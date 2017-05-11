Burton firefighters douse brush fire caused by illegal trash burning

A brush fire caused by an unattended burning trash pile kept Burton firefighters busy on Wednesday night, though no injuries were reported.
The Burton Fire District received a report around 8 p.m. of what was originally believed to be a house fire on Jacob Lane, according to a fire district news release.
Callers initially described a possible trailer on fire, and firefighters arrived to find a slow-moving quarter acre brush fire caused by a trash pile that had been left unattended.
The blaze was extinguished after the district used approximately 1,000 gallons of water and called in assistance from the Sheldon Fire District.
It is illegal to burn trash in Beaufort County, and the fire is under investigation, the release said.
The fire district has responded to 43 brush, grass or garbage fires so far this year.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
