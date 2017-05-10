New fire station approved for growing northern Beaufort County corridor

Residents and businesses in a growing area of northern Beaufort County will have another fire station next year under an agreement approved Wednesday.
The new station for the Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department would be built at 591 Robert Smalls Parkway. If the department needs to move in sooner, it would use an existing boat dealership building on an adjacent property.
Port Royal Town Council gave final approval Wednesday to a 30-year lease agreement with Fire Station #30 LLC and property owner Scott Chapman. Developer Sam Levin will build the new station.
The overall cost of the life of the lease would be about $5 million.
“We’re looking out for the best interest of this town when we make this decision,” Councilwoman Mary Beth Hayward said.
Also approved Wednesday was an updated agreement between Beaufort and Port Royal for fire service. The contract will gradually increase Port Royal’s percent of the department’s cost, with the town eventually paying 33 percent of the fire budget after three years.
Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Chief Reece Bertholf presented a $4.8 million budget to the city Tuesday, which includes $281,000 toward the new station and a final payment to the Burton Fire District for its contract expiring at the end of 2017.
The city and town informed Burton Fire District chairman Gary Bright of the intention not to renew the contract with a letter from city attorney Bill Harvey on April 19.
Jim Still, an assistant chief with Burton Fire District, spoke before the vote Wednesday as a resident of Picket Fences, a subdivision off Parris Island Gateway serviced by the town of Port Royal. Still noted the Burton station across the street from the neighborhood and said residents feared the firefighters wouldn’t respond to the Port Royal neighborhood after the contract with the city and town ends at the end of the year.
He alluded to past contract disputes between the districts that have had to be settled in court.
“If the firehouse on Robert Smalls Parkway is stood up, we expect that will be the department to respond to the fire,” Still said. “Hopefully goodwill continues ... but we have a lot of ‘what ifs.’
“We would hate for it to come to that as residents.”
Bertholf has proposed an aid agreement in place of payment in which the closest units would respond, regardless of jurisdiction. Port Royal Mayor Sam Murray said he is sure Burton would respond to a fire across the street and asked Bertholf to respond to Still’s concern.
“That’s not the situation we want to find ourselves in, having to pass fire stations to put a fire out,” Bertholf said. “... My opinion is that assistance will come. I don’t think any fire chief or firefighter would stand before you and dispute that.”
Port Royal resident Jim Crower spoke in opposition to the lease agreement, noting that the town wouldn’t own the building at the end of the lease. There is an option to extend the agreement in five-year increments after 30 years.
Port Royal Councilman Tom Klein, the lone dissenting vote opposing the lease, said his opposition had nothing to do with the fire service but with the lease not going to bid and leaving the governments on the hook for all costs associated with the building.
“There’s no way anybody can tell me this was a good deal,” Klein said.
Councilman Jerry Ashmore had Bertholf to confirm the estimated $12 million the department would have paid to Burton Fire District over the same period of the lease.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
Comments