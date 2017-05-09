A ‘look’ results in a pointed gun at a Beaufort stoplight, police report says

A woman sitting at a Beaufort stoplight around 8 p.m. on Saturday had a gun pointed at her, apparently because the woman in the next car did not like the way she was looking at her, according to a Beaufort Police Department report.
The women were sitting at the Robert Smalls Parkway-Boundary Street intersection when the incident occurred, the report said. Both were in right turning lanes to head onto Boundary Street when one of the drivers allegedly pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the driver next to her, according to police spokeswoman Sgt. Hope Able.
The victim told police that “she was looking at the subject, which appeared to be what provoked her,” Able said. No verbal threats were made, the victim didn’t know the suspect and there hadn’t been any kind of altercation or disagreement over driving technique before the gun allegedly was pulled, the report said.
The suspect is described as a “black female driving a white in color possible Ford Crown Victoria or a Mercury Grand Marquis,” Able said. She turned left onto Hogarth Street while the victim continued straight on Boundary Street.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
