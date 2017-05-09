Update: 2 men hospitalized after Burton shooting incident

A man was shot in the neck on Vanita Drive in Burton shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The man was flown to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston after being brought to Beaufort Memorial Hospital by Beaufort County EMS, Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage said Tuesday afternoon.
A woman who was with the gunshot wound victim at the time of the shooting called nearby family and friends who live on Donaldson Camp Road for help, according to the report. She would tell deputies only that there had been an argument.
Another man involved was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with head lacerations and has since been released, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. He told deputies he was involved in the “physical encounter” with the man who was shot and went to a home on Donaldson Camp Road to safely call 911 himself.
The Sheriff’s Office has identified the parties involved and is still investigating, Bromage said. No arrests have been made, but the handgun allegedly used in the incident was recovered from the second man’s vehicle.
Anyone with information can contact Sgt. Adam Disbrow at 843-255-3407 or Crime Stoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments