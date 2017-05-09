Her car hit a tree in Beaufort County, rolled over and it took some searching to find her

Burton Fire District firefighters were able to locate a car crash victim Tuesday morning after she called 911 but was unable to tell rescuers exactly where she was right away, according to a fire district news release.
The woman called 911 shortly before 11:30 a.m. She was trapped in her car after the vehicle struck a tree and rolled over, the release said.
She told dispatch she was right beside the Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, so the initial call was for the Trask Parkway side, but it was soon discovered that she was on the north side of the air station closer to the runway, fire district spokesman Dan Byrne said.
Firefighters found the single-vehicle wreck on Bruce K. Smalls Drive near Perryclear Drive, according to the release. The victim was freed and transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Bruce K. Smalls Drive was closed for about 20 minutes while emergency responders rescued the woman from the car, according to the release.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
