Beaufort News

May 09, 2017 1:32 PM

Gathering scheduled tonight to celebrate life of Beaufort woman killed in trailer crash

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

A celebration of life will be held for Susan Shaffer from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the Beaufort Yacht and Sailing Club on Lady’s Island.

Friends and family are invited to gather and share memories of Shaffer’s life and to sign a memory wall, according to a website created in her honor.

Shaffer, a 40-year-old Beaufort resident, was killed in a Sea Island Parkway crash on Lady’s Island on Wednesday when a FEMA trailer came loose and struck the car she was driving.

For more information about the gathering, visit susanshaffer.org.

This story will be updated.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

