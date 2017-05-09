Gathering scheduled tonight to celebrate life of Beaufort woman killed in trailer crash

A celebration of life will be held for Susan Shaffer from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, at the Beaufort Yacht and Sailing Club on Lady’s Island.
Friends and family are invited to gather and share memories of Shaffer’s life and to sign a memory wall, according to a website created in her honor.
Shaffer, a 40-year-old Beaufort resident, was killed in a Sea Island Parkway crash on Lady’s Island on Wednesday when a FEMA trailer came loose and struck the car she was driving.
For more information about the gathering, visit susanshaffer.org.
This story will be updated.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments